Tasmanian taxi fares increase

Standard taxi fares in Tasmania increased on Tuesday in recognition of increasing cost pressures on operators.
The fare increase applies to the distance component of the overall fare, which will rise by 5 per cent.
It will cost a passenger 52 cents extra for travel to the airport from the Launceston CBD, for example, and $2.12 more for a trip between Ulverstone and Devonport.
Those with a Taxi Smartcard through the Transport Access Scheme, which assists those with permanent and severe disability, will continue to have their taxi fare discounted by 50 per cent up to $25.00 per trip.
Tuesday's increase was second in the past seven years.
There was another increase of 5 per cent in February last year.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
