Meander Valley women's team will have two playing coaches next season in NTFAW division one.
Charlotte How, who captained the club the past two seasons, and trusty defender Kia Rogers will co-coach the Sunettes.
They take the reins from outgoing coach Scott Bellinger who led the side to the grand final this year.
Tony Johnson, who was an assistant coach this season, will help from the sidelines again.
Meander Valley were the surprise packet of division one.
They improved significantly and seriously challenged an otherwise dominant South Launceston in the qualifying final and big dance.
How, who is one of the club's original players, said the group was eager to go one step further in 2023.
"We have the potential to go all the way next year. To make it to the grand final and even win," she said.
"Obviously, we don't know much about the other teams and how well they're recruiting and Hillwood is coming back down into the competition.
"We have so many girls fresh to footy and there's so much development in them individually and as a group.
"If we can get in a really good pre-season and develop further, I can see us going all the way next season."
How said the Sunettes would look to recruit players to bolster their side and create more depth.
She explained she and Rogers took a similar approach to mentoring and felt co-coaching would work well.
It will be their first time coaching a team.
"Throughout last season, any time Kia and I discussed any sort of training or development, even just player positioning or anything to do with football, we we're pretty much on the same page with everything," How said.
Rogers explained how she became interested in taking on the position.
"Seeing the passion these girls have for the game, each other and developing - plus talking with Charlotte through the season and off-season about how much potential this group has - sparked a desire in me to be a bigger part of their growth and development," she said.
Rogers, who provided leadership from centre half-back this year, previously played in back-to-back grand finals for Angle Vale in the South Australian Women's Football League division two competition.
The defender moved to Tassie for work and played two seasons with Evandale before joining the Sunettes this year.
How was helped off the field during the grand final with a knee injury.
She provided an update on how she is tracking.
"I had a bucket handle tear to my medial meniscus," she said.
"I had surgery the Wednesday following the grand final to stitch that back in.
"It's going well now I'm almost eight weeks post surgery."
She said she was about four weeks away from running but feels she'll be able to participate in most of pre-season.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
