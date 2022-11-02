The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Court

Megan Dawn Lambert sentenced in Launceston Magistrates Court

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
November 2 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman sentenced for calling prosecutor a 'fat c--t'

A woman who called a police prosecutor a "fat c--t" and also scratched the face of a security officer in court, has been sentenced for her crimes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.