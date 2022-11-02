Woman sentenced for calling prosecutor a 'fat c--t'

A woman who called a police prosecutor a "fat c--t" and also scratched the face of a security officer in court, has been sentenced for her crimes.
Megan Dawn Lambert, 30, was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Courts for common assault, driving while not being the holder of a licence, abusive language towards police officers, stealing and attempted stealing, as well as a number of other charges.
According to court documents, on January 10, Lambert assaulted a woman by spitting on her and grabbing her by the arm. On the same day, she also assaulted another woman by spitting on her.
On July 24, Lambert attempted to steal a silver butterfly pin, worth $12.95.
The following day, on July 24, she was also charged with assault after she hit a woman in the face with a bag.
On July 28, while in court, Lambert began to yell expletives at Alexander Pemberton, a police prosecutor.
She hurled abusive language towards Mr Pemberton and said "f--k you, you fat c--t," "you f---ing piece of s--t" and "you dumb f--k".
On the same day she also assaulted a public officer on duty by grabbing his glasses off his face and scratching his face. She also called another officer a "dumb c--t".
On August 4, Lambert stole an aromatherapy soy wax candle and an aromatherapy diffuser from Myer.
On the same day, she stole one jumper and two pairs of socks from Cotton on.
As a result of her actions, Lambert was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, wholly suspended for six months, for an operational period of 18 months.
She will be placed on a community corrections order for 12 months once released from prison. Convictions were recorded.
