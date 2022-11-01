Hundreds of police, fire, and emergency management staff were commended for their lengthy careers and tireless dedication at various medal ceremonies held across the state this week.
Riverside's Tailrace Centre played host to the North-East section of the Tasmania Police Medal and Awards on Tuesday where several officers were recognised, including three standouts.
The first was Inspector Darren Hopkins of Launceston Police Station, who was celebrating 35 years in the force, a period in which he had survived multiple life-threatening situations.
In 1996, Inspector Hopkins attended a drug search at a Mt Roland property where he let off a booby trap resulting in him being shot in the back by 63 pellet bullets.
More than 20 years later, on October 28, 2018, Inspector Hopkins was flying a single-engine plane over the Tamar Valley when a small fire started in the cockpit, likely connected to a lithium-phosphate battery.
The fire then grew to almost envelop him while 1800 feet in the air, a process Inspector Hopkins referred to as feeling like he was burning alive, while his view became obscured by thick smoke.
Praying that he wouldn't collide with any houses, he nose-dived the small craft toward a farm paddock and jumped out of the door into the thick grass below just before the plane made impact.
The long-time officer was 51 at the time and suffered severe burns to 25 to 30 per cent of his body, remaining in a stable but serious condition before being placed in an induced coma for 11 days.
No less than nine months later, Inspector Hopkins returned to work after a miraculous recovery. At Tuesday's ceremony, he reflected on his time in the force and the pair of near-misses he endured.
"It's been a tough career as I've been extensively burned, shot, stabbed, and punched, but it also is a great job with a lot variety too," he said.
"One minute you could be sitting at the bar table prosecuting with some of the best lawyers in the state, and later that afternoon you're in a helicopter flying over cradle mountain rescuing people."
A similar sentiment was echoed by Sergeant Fergus Cameron who was also awarded his Second Clasp for 35 years in the force.
He said his career had been great but was also long and challenging, particularly after having to frequently undergo the job of passing on death messages to the loved ones of recently killed locals.
However, he revealed he never considered changing professions and believed every negative was far outweighed by the highlights experienced working in several fields throughout what he called a "diverse career".
"The best part of the job is going to work every day not knowing exactly what I'll be dealing with," he said.
Sergeant Hamish Woodgate from Burnie was at the event to collect a National Police Service Medal for contributions to search and rescue. The second-generation officer has 27 years' worth of experience and across that time he was tasked with attending more than his fair share of disasters in Tasmania, interstate, and abroad.
"I partook in ongoing rescues during the floods here in 2016 ... what I saw still lives with me and - until the Hillcrest tragedy - was the worst day of my life," he said.
"I was also deployed to Christchurch after their earthquake in 2011."
Sergeant Woodgate said he was honoured to be commended for his work in a job that was "challenging but also very rewarding".
"It has aspects where you question what you're doing, but then there are days where you really really can make a difference," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.