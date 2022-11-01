The Crown prosecutor in the trial of five people accused of the murder of Bobby Medcraft drew the fatal weapon in the Supreme Court in Launceston to cast doubt on a defendant's claim of self defence.
Jack Shapiro began his closing address in the case which has been running for more than four weeks.
Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 32, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Medcraft at Downlands in the early hours of March 29, 2020.
The Crown alleges all five were present when Mr Medcraft was struck with a sword to the back of the leg and that all are criminally responsible.
Mr Sheehan gave evidence last week that he had acted in self-defence with a backhand swing of the sword when Mr Medcraft ran towards him in a confrontation.
Mr Shapiro said the facts just did not fit with what Mr Sheehan reconstructed.
"It doesn't fit, it doesn't work," he said.
He said that the depth of the cut and the angle was more consistent with "the defendant face down, covering his head saying sorry and Mr Sheehan cutting across the back of the leg".
"It fits exactly with that," he said.
"It was clearly a powerful chop to his leg when he was on the ground, not some backhand swing."
Mr Shapiro said that even if the jury did accept that Mr Sheehan acted in self-defence the amount of force used was not reasonable.
"It was clearly a chop from behind that cannot be self-defence ... cutting through someone's hamstrings, " he said.
He said the cutting from behind was completely disproportionate.
"The nature of the sword and the blow was completely unreasonable," he said.
Mr Shapiro said that the five accused had set out to find the deceased and violently attack him in the wake of a confrontation at the home of Ms Ford.
"This was about revenge," he said.
He said it was nonsense that the accused said they were scared of Mr Medcraft and his friends.
"[Mr Sheehan's partner] Tameika McCauley-Close said f---in' smash 'em"," he said.
"There is no doubt that they went as a group to f---in' smash him.
"They weren't scared they chased him down in the cars and at the scene."
He said that evidence by Mr Sheehan and Ms Ford from the witness box was clearly trying to justify the unjustifiable.
Mr Shapiro said the claim of self-defence was a complete distraction.
He said that Mr Medcraft was clearly running away when he and his friends left his house pursued by the accused in a silver car.
"It's not a matter of self-defence to hunt someone down," he said.
"Let's find someone and let's get him as a group is not consistent with self-defence," he said.
Defence counsel Kirsten Abercromby, for Mr Ford, said the appearance of (broken) bottles at Ritchie Avenue escalated the fight.
She said that there was no evidence of a discussion of a common purpose to attack Mr Medcraft.
"If Mr Ford's common purpose is different to Mr Sheehan's you need to consider acquittal," she said.
The Crown says that all five accused aided and abetted the alleged murder by being present which tended to encourage the sword attack.
It is expected that summing up by defence counsel will take the rest of the week before a summing up by Justice Robert Pearce.
