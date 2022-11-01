Blast planned at Cooee after 'old explosives' allegedly found in home

An explosion may be heard by people at Cooee on Tuesday afternoon as Tasmania Police conduct a controlled blast.
Detective Acting Inspector Tony Stewart said a range of firearms, ammunitions and old explosive material was found at a 74-year-old man's home on Monday.
He said the man is facing "numerous firearms charges", and that the Bomb Response Group would be conducting a controlled detonation of the explosives.
"Police are engaging with local homes and businesses, and there is no threat to the broader community," Detective Acting Inspector Stewart said.
"People may hear a loud noise when the materials are detonated.
"Access to Cooee Point Beach is being restricted and traffic controls are in place on Turrung Street and Cooee Point Road."
He said police took "every opportunity" to take illegal weapons and explosives off the streets, and having the community's support during such an incident was "integral".
"I would like to thank the Cooee community for their patience and understanding while the police activity has been taking place," he said.
He said the weapons were discovered after Tasmania Police made initial observations and obtained a warrant to search the property.
Police remain at the home, and further searches were being carried out.
Anyone with information about illegal firearms or explosive materials is urged to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers at crimestopperstas.com.au. Information can be provided anonymously.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.