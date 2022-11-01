The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Tasmania Police plan controlled Cooee detonation after bomb find

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
November 1 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blast planned at Cooee after 'old explosives' allegedly found in home

An explosion may be heard by people at Cooee on Tuesday afternoon as Tasmania Police conduct a controlled blast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.