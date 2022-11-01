Another stunning 12 months of Tasmanian sporting achievement has seen the state name six finalists for its athlete of the year award.
With nine Commonwealth Games gold medals and a world title between them, the finalists will provide plenty of stiff competition.
Swimmer Ariarne Titmus is going for a hat-trick having claimed the distinction in 2019 and 2021 with no title awarded in 2020.
Hockey player Eddie Ockenden is also in line for a treble - albeit rather more spread out - having previously won in 2010 and 2014.
Ockenden's international teammate Josh Beltz, cyclist Georgia Baker, rower Henry Youl and cricketer Matthew Wade complete the list of finalists.
Announcing those short-listed, the Tasmanian Institute of Sport said: "The six finalists dominated their disciplines at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, world championships and world cups.
"This is testimony to the hard work and dedication they have shown to achieve some amazing results in their chosen sport."
Judging was based on performances recorded during the period November 2021 to October 2022.
The winner will be announced at a cocktail function in Hobart on Wednesday, November 30, when the Tasmanian Sporting Hall of Fame will also induct a new member.
Perth cyclist Baker, 28, won gold medals in the team pursuit, points race and road race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
She also achieved the rare double of competing at track and road world championships in Paris and Wollongong respectively, earning a bronze medal in the team time trial and fourth places in the madison and team pursuit.
Hobart duo Ockenden, 35, and Beltz, 27, were part of the Australian men's hockey team which won a sixth straight Commonwealth Games gold medal, going through tournament undefeated.
Ockenden co-captained the side and is the most capped Australian international of all time with 398 appearances to his name.
Launceston-born freestyle specialist Titmus, 22, left Birmingham with four gold medals after winning the 200m, 400m, 800m and 4x200m relay.
She also set two new Commonwealth Games records plus a world record in the relay.
Hobart-born Wade, 34, was a pivotal part of the Australian team that won the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai. It was Australia's first victory in the tournament.
Wade finished the series with a batting average of 74.00 and strike-rate of 164.44 and was named player of the match in the semi-final for his 41 not out off 17 balls.
Youl, 28, of Launceston, was part of the Australian men's eight crew that claimed a bronze medal at the Rowing World Championships in the Czech Republic in September.
He was also in the crew that secured silver medals at the Royal Henley Regatta and two Rowing world cups.
Triathlete Jake Birtwhistle (2018), bowler Rebecca Van Asch, rower Sarah Hawe (2017 joint), para sailor Matt Bugg (2016), boxer Daniel Geale (2011) and cyclists Amy Cure (2009 and 2015), Richie Porte (2013) and Matt Goss (2011) have also won the award in recent years.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.