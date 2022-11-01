The Examiner
Finalists named for Tasmanian athlete of the year

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
November 1 2022
Commonwealth Games winning Kookaburras Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz have both been nominated for the Tasmanian Athlete of the Year award. Picture by TIS

Another stunning 12 months of Tasmanian sporting achievement has seen the state name six finalists for its athlete of the year award.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

