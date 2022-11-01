It wasn't quite the fulfilment of a dream but two Launceston part-owners got a big thrill when their horse Knights Order secured a top-10 finish in Tuesday's Melbourne Cup.
But, even better, Sharee Marshall and Leon Laskey left Flemington with the promise of bigger things to come in 12 months.
Another of the horses they part-own, unbeaten import White Marlin, was the most impressive winner on the support program and co-trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott have earmarked the 2023 Melbourne Cup as his long-term target.
Knights Order, who won the Sydney Cup earlier in the year, finished ninth behind dominant winner Gold Trip, earning connections $160,000 in stakemoney.
Daqiansweet Junior, also part-owned in Tasmania by Devonport Racing Club committeeman Barry Diprose, also picked up $160,000 for finishing a gallant sixth.
Sydney jockey Tim Clark said that Knights Order, normally a front-runner, didn't show his usual early speed and was caught wide.
"I had cover for probably the first half of the race but lost that and then he was exposed a long way from home," he said.
Knights Order dashed to the front at the 800m and was still two lengths clear at the 400m but was collared shortly after.
Victorian jockey Daniel Moor said Daqiansweet Junior ran as well as connections hoped.
"He was excellent - he was a little slow out and ... we ended up a few lengths further back than I would have liked," Moor said.
"But he had a really cruisy, cheap run through and he finished off super."
Tasmanian jockey Craig Newitt had a race to forget, failing to complete the course on Interpretation.
Newitt had the $51 outsider in the box seat early but he started to give ground at the 800m .
"The horse is just not right," the jockey said.
Winning jockey Mark Zahra described Gold Trip's performance as "unbelievable" but said the race didn't go exactly to plan.
"I got to the front a bit soon but when you go for him, you have to go for him," he said.
"So I didn't give him a chance to think about it.
"When I hit the front, I was thinking I've got a fair way to go here.
"But I was travelling so good I was thinking 'just piss off'.
White Marlin was totally dominant winning the $150,000 Macca's Run over 2800m to maintain his unbeaten record in five starts in Ireland and Australia.
"The long range plan is to be back here in 12 months (for the Melbourne Cup) and we'll map out a program to achieve that," Adrian Bott said.
"He keeps getting better with every start.
"He was very impressive and has gone to a new level today so it's very exciting for all his connections looking forward."
