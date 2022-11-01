The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Trainer Glenn Stevenson to unleash first of his stable stars at Mowbray

GM
By Greg Mansfield
November 1 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Promising mare Title Shot (Codi Jordan) wins at Mowbray at her Tasmanian debut. She starts a new campaign on Wednesday night.
Bond Street Beau was one of four winners for trainer Scott Brunton at Elwick on Melbourne Cup day.
Impressive last-start winner Majestic Diamond has been well-backed to score again on Wednesday night.

Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson has some big guns ready to fire and the first of them, highly-rated mare Title Shot, will launch a new campaign at Mowbray on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.