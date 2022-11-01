Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson has some big guns ready to fire and the first of them, highly-rated mare Title Shot, will launch a new campaign at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
The four-year-old has won her only two starts in Tasmania and, although they were only in low grade, she was impressive and looms as a possible contender for some good mares' races over summer.
Stevenson also has former boom juvenile Turk Warrior ready to return from a lengthy break and quality sprinter Music Addition about to start a new campaign.
Both those horses are likely to reappear in the Goodwood Handicap at Elwick on November 13 before heading to the Newmarket at Mowbray on November 30.
Title Shot takes on a small but very handy field in the Class 3 Handicap over 1100m and, while Stevenson expects her to run well, he warned she was not at her peak.
"She missed a trial at Longford when they were called off and will be going into the race a bit soft," he said.
"She is going well but will be improved heaps by the run."
Title Shot joined Stevenson from the Lloyd Kennewell stable in Victoria after two seconds and three fourths from her first six starts.
She created a big impression at her Tasmanian debut in early April when she won a Mowbray maiden by almost six lengths then followed up with a comfortable class 1 win over another promising horse, Make A Decision, at the same track nine days later.
She has had one trial in readiness for her return, easily accounting for Bynance at Longford three weeks ago.
Stevenson has five runners in four races on Wednesday night and all were very prominent in early TAB fixed odds markets.
Three's A Crowd opened $3.20 favourite, Namabaale and Piiink Beauty were $4.20 and $4.00 respectively in the same race, Title Shot was $1.75 and Lord Whitegate $4.40.
Stevenson said his best chance could be former Victorian Three's A Crowd in the 1400m Maiden.
Three's A Crowd ran second to Chinchero in Hobart at her Tasmanian debut.
"I also expect Piiink Beauty to go very well (in the Class 1 Handicap)," the trainer said.
"She got cleaned up at the start last time and it was a pretty big run really."
Piiink Beauty, runner-up to Bello Beau in last season's $150,000 Gold Sovereign, broke her maiden status at Mowbray four weeks ago before her last-start fourth to Has The Look.
Leading trainer Scott Brunton has high hopes for up-and-coming stayer Bond Street Beau who comfortably brought up a winning hat-trick in Hobart on Tuesday.
The four-year-old gelding by dual Victorian group 1 winner Turn Me Loose opened his account at Mildura in September while in the care of Patrick Payne and followed up with a win at Elwick in mid-October.
He finished strongly at his Melbourne Cup day appearance to win the Benchmark 70 Handicap over 2100m where the first four placegetters were all from the Brunton/Tegan Keys yard.
Brunton is optimistic that Bond Street Beau will win better races and could even be a major cups contender.
"He showed us a bit when he ran fifth in last season's Tasmanian Derby," the trainer told the Tasracing web site.
"So I sent him to Patrick Payne for experience across the water.
"We wanted to try to win a maiden over there before we brought him back to see if he can measure up in the cups."
Brunton said that Bond Street Beau was giving away experience to Tuesday's field but was a horse on the up whereas most of his rivals had probably already reached their level.
The trainer finished the meeting with four of the seven winners, also scoring with Thunberg, Eagle Street and Stelladoni.
David Pires took the riding honours with three winners including the Drew Tyson-trained Scardimalia who took out an eventful Kevin Sharkie Maiden.
Hot favourite Remuda was a late scratching when he couldn't be loaded and Little Lionel crashed through the inside running rail during the race.
Little Lionel's rider Chelsea Baker was reported to have escaped injury but was stood down from her remaining commitments as a precaution.
Scardimalia, who had been sensationally backed at her first start in Tasmania when beaten in a photo-finish, responded to Pires' strong riding in the straight to score narrowly from Steel Mist and Gone Global.
She ended up favourite at $2.60 following the late scratching, after opening at $7.50 on Monday.
The runner-up opened at $71 and started at $16.
JUST A NEEDS (R1 No. 13): Placed in the Sires Produce in May before going for a spell and has trialled well for her return. Best-backed runner by far in early betting, firming from $5.50 to $3.80.
MILLA'S READY (R2 No. 8): Certainty beaten at Tasmanian debut when badly inconvenienced by a riderless horse then placed behind Warica a fortnight ago. Should be peaking now and each-way value at $7.00.
MAJESTIC DIAMOND (R6 No. 3): Trialled well before strong first-up win at this track three weeks ago beating the in-form Power Magnum. Has been backed from $5.00 to $4.20 to beat odds-on favourite Title Shot.
STEEL SKIES (R7 No. 4): Placed at Moonee Valley and Flemington earlier in year but surprisingly went around at $14 when narrowly beaten at Tassie debut. Punters think he can make amends and has firmed from $4.00 to $3.80.
TWEE (R8 No. 4): Could not have been more impressive winning four weeks ago when she landed some good bets at her first start in blinkers. Up in class but again very solid in the market at $3.00.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
