Tim Coyle believes more state second XI action could propel Greater Northern Raiders paceman Jono Chapman into the big leagues.
Chapman has been a revelation in orange, being named last season's Raider of the Year just a week after helping Westbury to the Cricket North premiership.
He led the bowling aggregate with 39 wickets at 16.74 and was player of the match in the CTPL T20 grand final win over South Hobart Sandy Bay, taking 4-25 before hitting the winning run in a three-wicket triumph.
Recognised with a second XI call-up, Chapman has continued his form into this season typified by the last-round loss against North Hobart when he took 3-30 then top scored with 47 batting at eight.
"He continues to press his claim for higher honours in my opinion," Coyle said.
"He's been very consistent for us and has added different dimensions to his bowling. He works with Ali de Winter in Hobart once a week which has been excellent for him and we've seen some things he's been able to add to his game as a result and that gives him other opportunities to take wickets.
"He already bowls a very good length and can swing the ball but now has a few other tricks that are working for him."
Coyle said more second XI exposure is the obvious next step.
"It's all about stepping stones. He's played second XI so his challenge will be to get another opportunity at that level. I'd like to see him build on that and having success there because it's a quantum leap from Premier League to first-class cricket and you have to take those steps.
"I think he'd be pretty handy at Bellerive but a lot of things have to happen so it's all about just being ready for opportunities."
Asked what more Chapman could be doing, Coyle replied: "No more than he is at the moment. His currency is wickets and runs and he will always get plenty of opportunities in our team to do that.
"He's had a good think about where his game is and that's been the catalyst to take his game to the next level and we're seeing the benefits of that.
"You cannot ignore wickets and also his batting has improved. I think he's very much a bowling all-rounder these days."
After a frustrating couple of weather-hit weekends, Raiders resume action this weekend with a two-day match against Lindisfarne at UTAS Stadium.
Following their abandonment at North Hobart on Sunday, the Raiders women have another weekend off.
They will resume T20 commitments at New Town on Sunday, November 13.
