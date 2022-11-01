The Examiner
Tasmania's Public Accounts Committee to examine COVID-19 protections in schools

By Matt Maloney
Updated November 1 2022 - 3:38am, first published 2:00am
The state's education union has said it had to fight to get the Education Department to provide masks to staff and students when schools reopened this year.

The Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday will hear evidence from education groups about the government's preparedness to reopen schools this year as COVID-19 circulated the state.

