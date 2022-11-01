The Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday will hear evidence from education groups about the government's preparedness to reopen schools this year as COVID-19 circulated the state.
The Australian Education Union's state branch in a submission to the committee earlier this year said it appeared the general approach by the Education Department appeared to rest on bare minimum protections for schools.
"Disappointingly, at almost every turn we were met with an oppositional mindset from the department - their default setting being to immediately reject or dismiss our concerns and suggestions," president David Genford said.
"Claims that there was a pool of 1700 relief teachers ready to deploy was downright dishonest.
"Perhaps the department's most egregious position was an attempt to exempt teachers from COVID-19 isolation rules which was in contravention of public health advice."
He said an initial request to supply masks to staff was refused, but the department eventually agreed to supply 1.6 million surgical masks for staff and students.
Mr Genford said AEU members were surveyed ahead of the school state date and found just one in five members felt safe returning to work in 2022.
He said only 20 per cent of members were satisfied with the government's COVID plan.
Mr Genford said two months after school started, weekly teacher absences were more than 80 in some schools and one school had recorded more than 100 staff absences.
Early Childhood Australia state president Ros Cornish will also appear before the committee on Wednesday.
In a submission, she said free Rapid Antigen Tests and masks were made available and distributed freely to the sector by the Education Department, but these were not initially available and child care and early learning services had to supply them at their own cost.
"Then when not needed, there was an oversupply," she said.
