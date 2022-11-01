The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Junior Sports Awards: Finalists named with presentation night soon

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated November 1 2022 - 4:33am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Creak, Ava Curtis and Hamish McKenzie with last year's male and female athlete of the year awards. Creak and McKenzie were joint-winners. Picture by Phillip Biggs

With just a week until the big night, it's time to take a look at the finalists for The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.