Junior Sports Awards: Finalists named with presentation night soon

With just a week until the big night, it's time to take a look at the finalists for The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.
There's great variety in the male athlete of the year category which is for those aged 15-18 years.
Tenpin bowler Logan Ruffin would love to represent Australia.
Cyclist Hamish McKenzie's big year included the the opportunity to spend a week with fellow Launceston product and cycling legend Richie Porte in Monaco.
Soccer and tennis player Campbell Young had a year of achievements with Riverside Olympic and Riverside Tennis Club.
Hockey player Oliver Stebbings represented Tasmania's under-18 outfit at the national championships in Cairns in April.
Meanwhile, trampolining continues to take Deloraine's Leuca McLeod across the globe and he's also in the mix for the Phil Edwards Bursary award.
It's a competitive field in the female athlete of the year category.
Newstead Athletics sprinter Trinity Inall-Bejah was this year's under-20 women's 100 and 200-metre state champion.
Jorjah Bailey is among Australia's best young golfers.
Lawn bowler Chloe Collins became the under-18 girls' state champion in January.
Mountain biker and road cyclist Maya Martin has dominated the trails and road this year.
There's plenty of promise among the male rising star finalists. The award is for 12-14 year olds.
Swimmer Steven Hanson, cricketer Jenson Smith, Deloraine footballer Louis Davey, orienteering's Euan Best, Launceston City soccer player Riah Okeny, race walker Sam Lindsay and hockey player Arb Lockhart are in the mix.
The female rising star award is another that will be difficult for the judges to pick.
Deloraine footballer Ava Philpott, soccer player Izabella Reid, mountain biker Lacey Adams, swimmer Abbie King, snooker and pool player Lilly Meldrum, soccer player Hollie Jones and athlete and tumbler Izzy Wing are the finalists.
South Esk swimming coach John Pugh, Launceston Blues junior coach Josh Townsend and long-time footy coach and administrator Daniel Smedley are in the running for the Ricky Ponting Service to Sport Shield.
Townsend's under-14 division one side is also a chance for the Team of the Year gong. The awards presentation night is at Launceston's Country Club Tasmania on Wednesday, November 9.
Australia's Commonwealth Games flag-bearer Eddie Ockenden, a hockey star, will be guest speaker.
