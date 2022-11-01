The TCL's female competition is back and starts on Wednesday.
Twelve teams will play across two divisions for the full season, a first for the league.
"The TCL is celebrating how much the women's competition has grown and to be able to have two divisions, therefore any of the younger or older girls can come along and have a go," TCL committee member Charmaine Whyman said.
Captain: Narine Maurangi
Coach: Paul Bunton
Last year's finish: Fourth
Outs: Emily Woods
Captain's comment: "It's always been about improvement for us. I've been with ACL for three years now, the first year we just wanted to win a game and we've made finals the last two years.
"A finals win has been just out of our reach so that's where we'd like to be this year, we'd love to win a final and obviously get there first."
Captain-coach: Phoebe Barnett
Last year's finish: Sixth
Ins: Phoebe Barnett, Lydia Holz, Olivia Walker, Belinda Martin
Outs: Kristy Wells, Tayla Buchanan, Lauren Crocker, Adine Whitcombe
Captain-coach's comment: "I think this year will have a strong focus on recruitment and the development of our predominantly younger side.
"As coach, I am pushing the social aspects of the game hoping to develop a strong team and overall club culture, which is something we value highly at the Panthers.
"Being someone who prefers to teach technical skill, opposed to basing a season's performance on ladder position, I plan to develop the existing skill set of my team focusing on correct technique and game knowledge."
Captain: Hannah Whitney
Coach: Justin Reeves
Last year's finish: Fifth
Ins: Adine Whitcombe, Rhyannon Preece, Lauren Crocker, Imogen Gunn
Outs: Jess Willemse, Deb Furlonge, Lacey Denman, Mel Denman, Megan Duhig, Hailee Harris
Coach's comment: "Basically we want the girls to improve each week. We don't want to talk about the business end of the season but if we keep doing what we're doing and work hard, like they do, that'll hopefully hold us in good stead.
"The support that the club has given the females over the last two years [since I've been coaching] is extraordinary. The group work really hard and I think last year showed exactly how dedicated and committed they were to the cause."
Captain: Emma Humphries
Coach: Ashley Holloway
Last year's finish: Premiers for the fourth straight season
Ins: Charlotte Clayton, Mackenzie Grant, Hayley Madden
Outs: Mary Broadhurst, Stacey Norton-Smith
Vice-captain's comment: "We'd like to see us return to finals and hopefully win our fifth grand final, which would be nice," Karlie Humphries said.
"Honestly we just want the team to gel nicely with all of our new players coming in."
Captain: Kellie Scott
Coach: Lynn Hendley
Last year's finish: Third
Ins: Mary Broadhurst, Steph Grose
Outs: Tamzin Arnold
Captain's comment: "It would be really nice to return to the grand final, we missed out last year by a draw in the preliminary. We'll see how we go, every year is different and the teams are all different every year and we saw a lot of improvement from the new teams last year as the season went on."
Captain: Cassie Walker
Coaches: Joel Foster-Bailey, Chris Parker
Last year's finish: Runner-up (as Bracknell)
Ins: Siah Adams
Outs: Emma Haase, Emma Thomas
Captain's comment: "We just want the girls to have fun and try and make finals again. We obviously want to get around the girls that are learning as well."
Captain: Paige Henri
Coach: Scott Parish
Last year's finish: Sixth
Ins: Jacqui Wilson, Karla Parish, Shannon Eilander
Outs: Sallee Van Den Berg
Captain's comment: "We are feeling really positive and think we are pretty strong, a team of 16 with 11 returning is pretty good. We've still got Morgan Turner as our vice-captain but have new coaches - so we are feeling comfortable."
Captain: Rachel Reay
Coach: Brad Dusautoy
Last year's finish: Third
Ins: "We've got three or four new players, a couple of family members and friends of girls that played last year."
Outs: Anna Peterson, Lucy Buckland
Captain's comment: "We're looking for the girls to have an equally enjoyable and fun-filled season as last year."
Coach: Nathan House
Last year's finish: Fifth
Exeter coach Nathan House is excited for his club to be a part of the TCL competition once again after joining last season. One of the four new teams in the 21/22 competition, they finished fifth, defeating Beaconsfield and George Town.
Captain: Tyeisha Hinds
Coach: Jack Hill
Last year's finish: Second on ladder, defeated in preliminary final
Ins: Maddi Holmes, Codie Greaves, Alicia Faulkner, Logan Neighbour, Jessica Kirkpatrick
Outs: Macey Burton, Eileen Blyth
Captain's comment: "We want to build on our success in 2021/22 season and go one further in the finals series.
"Now that our team has a little more experience with the game, we hope to learn more and progress with our skills while having some enjoyment and success at the same time."
Captain: Teena James
Coach: Tate Jacob
Last year's finish: Division two premiers
Ins: Kristy Atkinson, Lucy Wilson, Rebecca Mcloughlin, Shae Dabner
Captain's comment: "We want the girls to have fun, build confidence, mentor each other and enjoy the opportunity to be a team."
Captain: Charmaine Whyman
Coach: Lynn Hendley
Last year's finish: Runner-up
Ins: Tamzin Arnold
Captain's comment: "We want to continue improving, learning and enjoying the game. Obviously we got to the grand final last year, we'd love to make that or at least finals again this year - that's the aim."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
