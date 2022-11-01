Maya Martin has had a year to remember, winning championships across two disciplines.
The Scotch Oakburn College grade 10 student is among the nominees for the Athlete of the Year gong as part of The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.
She became the mountain bike cross country under-17 women's national champion in February when she beat seven competitors in Maydena.
She completed the course in 1:00:36.32 hours which was more than a minute faster than the runner-up.
Martin also became the Tasmanian mountain bike cross country under-17 champion late last year in Osmaston.
She made it back-to-back state titles after success in the under-15s at the event in Maydena the year before.
A few month later, the teenager won the state All Schools under-17 cross country in May at Travellyn.
Martin also won the Tasmanian under-17 road cycling championship in Deloraine in the middle of this year.
The promising youngster grew up cycling and started competing through school.
Her school participates in the twilight series which Launceston Mountain Bike Club hosts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.