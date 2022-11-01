I AM at an age that I can remember the Tamar River before they introduced the sea grass in an attempt to control the siltation and shifting mud deposits emanating from the North Esk and South Esk rivers into the Tamar river at Launceston.
Gravelly Beach was acutely gravelly with all the other spots on the foreshore a mixture of mud and sand. The only clean spot on the river now is Paper Beach where I've been told that it takes two members of the West Tamar Council to control the weed, surely something can be done to eliminate this grass or just try to control the choking effect of this introduced species.
Like the late Martin Luther King I too had a dream. I dreamt that at the opening of the new Hobart stadium I saw a large banner naming the stadium "Rockliff's Folly" celebrating the "wants" of 50 per cent of the Tasmanian population being more important than the "needs" of 100 per cent of our population. Nearly enough to make a man's vote turn Green.
IT IS so hard to keep up with right-wing types these days. We are supposed to be terrified of Chinese militarism. But a woman who made billions of dollars selling iron ore to China is a national hero, when she cuts funding to a netball team that expresses concern over wearing the name of a man who advocated literal genocide. When that sponsorship deal is replaced by a Labor-led government, we have a torrent of media telling us it is wasteful, especially with a struggling health system. In Tasmania, our health system has been held together with tape and wire for years. But, when we give millions to the AFL, the same right-wing media outlets assure us this is a great investment. To be a conservative, you really have to keep up.
CONGRATULATIONS and fabulous news for Launceston. How lucky are we to have such a hard working and passionate person such as Danny Gibson to promote and achieve the best for all locals. Well done!
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.