IT IS so hard to keep up with right-wing types these days. We are supposed to be terrified of Chinese militarism. But a woman who made billions of dollars selling iron ore to China is a national hero, when she cuts funding to a netball team that expresses concern over wearing the name of a man who advocated literal genocide. When that sponsorship deal is replaced by a Labor-led government, we have a torrent of media telling us it is wasteful, especially with a struggling health system. In Tasmania, our health system has been held together with tape and wire for years. But, when we give millions to the AFL, the same right-wing media outlets assure us this is a great investment. To be a conservative, you really have to keep up.