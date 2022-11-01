The Examiner
Letters to the editor | Introduced Tamar River species must be eliminated

By Letters to the Editor
November 1 2022 - 7:00pm
Tamar River at Stephensons Bend, Launceston, showing silt ponds. Picture Phillip Biggs

TAMAR RIVER INVASIVE GRASS

I AM at an age that I can remember the Tamar River before they introduced the sea grass in an attempt to control the siltation and shifting mud deposits emanating from the North Esk and South Esk rivers into the Tamar river at Launceston.

