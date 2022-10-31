The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Police advised Elephant Pass is now open after a tree and power lines blocked the road

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated October 31 2022 - 8:09am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elephant Pass is closed due to a fallen tree and power lines.

Tasmanian Police advised Elephant Pass is now open after a fallen tree and powerlines blocked the road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.