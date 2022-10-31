Tasmanian Police advised Elephant Pass is now open after a fallen tree and powerlines blocked the road.
Police said Elephant Pass was closed from the bottom half of the Pass with traffic moved through to St Marys by the Esk Main Road.
They thank the public for their assistance.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
