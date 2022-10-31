Aren't we all in this together, Treasurer?

Once upon a time the Melbourne Cup day interest rate rise was almost as inevitable as the rotation of the earth itself.
Between 2006 and 2010 the Reserve Bank increased by the cash rate by 25 basis points on four out of five possible occasions.
The only year it missed was 2008.
This year, with the bank's seventh interest rate rise in a row locked in, the only question is just how much will the cash rate go up by.
While some optimists have been forecasting a 25 basis point increase, others are backing a rise of 50 basis points.
All of this is bad news for a community that is already struggling under the burden of increased home loan and rental costs as a result of the past six increases - which have taken the cash rate to 2.6 per cent up from just 0.1 per cent in April, rising food, energy and petrol prices, and a blow-out in the price of imported goods as a result of the falling dollar.
While the government is still polling a higher primary vote than it achieved at the election its members won't be blind to the fact that last week's budget was not well received.
Telling people the cost of PBS medications is going to come down in the new year and the childcare subsidy will increase in July 2023 is cold comfort to those looking for immediate support with cost-of-living increases.
The repeated refusal by Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers to consider any form of direct cost-of-living relief for pensioners, self-funded retirees, and social security recipients who are watching their already low fixed incomes shrinking in real terms on a weekly basis has created a vulnerability the Opposition is now trying to exploit..
That said, Peter Dutton's failure to call for at least limited direct assistance during his budget reply last Thursday appears to have been a missed opportunity to get ahead of the government here.
The government's assumption that such assistance would prove inflationary deserves to be put to the test.
Has any modelling been done that suggests targeted assistance intended to help the most vulnerable keep a roof over their heads, food on the table, clothes on their backs and gas in the tank without running up crippling debt will drive up inflation? If so by how much?
Nobody is asking for another bonus to be splurged on giant TVs.
But many people do need help just to cover the basic necessities. Whatever happened to "we're all in this together?"
