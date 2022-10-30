The Examiner
ABX Group has expanded the site of its rare earth deposit north of Deloraine

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated October 31 2022 - 9:04am, first published October 30 2022 - 4:00pm
ABX CEO Mark Cooksey. Photo supplied

ASX-listed miner ABX Group said that it has more than tripled the area of its drilling site 25 kilometres west of Launceston, after a 150-hole winter drilling campaign discovered extensive deposits of rare earth minerals - the elements that are crucial for powering future technologies.

