ASX-listed miner ABX Group said that it has more than tripled the area of its drilling site 25 kilometres west of Launceston, after a 150-hole winter drilling campaign discovered extensive deposits of rare earth minerals - the elements that are crucial for powering future technologies.
The Tasmania-focused miner said a new 70-hole drill campaign is now under way, and it
ABX Group previously said tests of samples drilled at its Deep Leads and Rubble Mound sites north of Deloraine confirmed further rare earth mineralisation, with some samples found to contain 2511 parts per million of rare earth elements.
Chief executive officer Mark Cooksey said the latest rare earth discoveries at Deep Leads and Rubble Mound amounted to a channel of valuable mineralisation that connected the two sites.
The company has now combined the two into a single mineralised zone, he said.
According to the statement released on Monday, rare earths have many applications in a wide variety of industries, and permanent magnets are the most valuable application, representing over 90% of the total value of rare earths consumption.
Permanent magnets are used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, smart phones and military applications.
"Furthermore, the demand for these four 'supermagnet' rare earths is predicted to grow faster than for other rare earths. Prices for these rare earths have risen significantly in the last two years," the statement read.
Most rare earths are sourced from hard-rock mines, which typically require large, expensive processing plants and a significant lead time to reach production.
Mr Cooksey said the discoveries made in the winter drilling campaign were particularly exciting because the deposit has been confirmed as a rare earth deposit formed by a certain chemical process that makes extraction much more economical.
"Only those clay deposits formed by ionic adsorption of REE metals onto clays ... achieve high extraction rates at low cost, and are [therefore] the most sought-after deposits," he said.
"ABx Group has confirmed Deep Leads possesses these ionic adsorption clays."
Mr Cooksey said more would be discovered about the site after the company resumes its drilling campaign in October, with a planned 70-hole programme scheduled.
Once the drilling campaign completes, the company will use the results to inform the company's maiden resource estimate.
ABX shares opened slightly higher on Monday, trading at $0.15 per share.
The vast majority of present production of rare earth minerals is in China, and buyers including Japan and Korea are trying to diversify.
