There are substantial hidden costs of problem gambling that are not showing up in the statistics, including its effects on gamblers' family, friends and children, according to a report by Anglicare Tasmania released on Monday.
Social Action and Research Centre coordinator and report author, Mary Bennett, said about 57,000 Tasmanians are harmed by someone else's gambling each year, and these losses are contributing to family disfunction, domestic and family violence and causing psychological and emotional distress.
"Tasmanians are losing more than a million dollars a day, they lost about $380 million to gambling last financial year ... but those figures don't catch the ripple effect gambling harm has on other people, especially children," Ms Bennett said.
"From new research that's out, we know that each gambler impacts up to six other people," she said.
In one case study in the report, a man lost his home and life savings after his partner secretly mortgaged the home to pay for gambling losses.
Problem gambling also has an "intergenerational" impact on the children of many problem gamblers, according to Ms Bennett.
"Really young children have their whole life outcomes determined by things that are happening at the start of their life, and if you have got stress happening in the family home, family disfunction, arguments, if you've got a drop in attention from parents, then [children] are going to have ongoing impacts," she said.
In another case study shown in the report, a child's behavioural development, educational outcomes, relationships and future potential were impaired by his father's gambling problems.
Ms Bennett also said that there is increasing evidence that problem gambling is playing a role in suicide.
The report recommended that gambling harm be recognised as a risk factor for suicide and included in the Tasmanian Suicide Prevention Strategy.
The report called for joint action by state and federal governments to restrict advertising of sports and online betting; and introducing a player pre-committed card system on gaming machines.
The state government has already adopted that recommendation. Last month, it published a plan to limit pokies with cards that have pre-committed spending limits built in.
Ms Bennett welcomed the plan.
"It's essential that this new system is implemented in full by December 2024 to help limit the harm caused by poker machine gambling," she said.
The plan, which will be adopted in the coming years, was criticised by the Tasmanian Hospitality Association - the peak industry body representing the state's hotels and pubs.
The report was released to mark the start of Gamble Aware Week - an annual initiative to boost awareness of gambling harm in Tasmania.
The financial impacts of gambling harm include reduced disposable income and increased debt, crime, and reduced ability to work and study.
