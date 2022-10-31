The Examiner
Anglicare Tasmania says 57,000 Tasmanians have been harmed by someone else's gambling

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated October 31 2022 - 7:36am, first published 5:30am
Mary Bennett's revealed problem gamblers' indirect victims. Contributed picture.

There are substantial hidden costs of problem gambling that are not showing up in the statistics, including its effects on gamblers' family, friends and children, according to a report by Anglicare Tasmania released on Monday.

