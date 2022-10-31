A 32-year-old woman who dashed from the dock in a bid for freedom when appearing in the Launceston Magistrates Court in April has received further jail.
Chantal Elizabeth Dance, of Dilston, pleaded guilty in the Hobart Magistrates Court to attempting to escape and a raft of other charges and received a further four months jail.
Dance also received a two-month wholly suspended jail term and three-month driving disqualification for two counts of driving while disqualified.
The latest four months jail was added to a minimum 10-month jail sentence Dance received when a drug treatment order was cancelled in August.
Other charges were a count of motor vehicle stealing, destroy property and two counts of unlawfully setting fire to property.
The dramatic escape bid came after she disagreed with instructions relayed to the court by her defence counsel which would have resulted in immediate jail upon cancellation of her drug treatment order.
She was pursued by two security officers from the dock but blocked at the door to the court by a third security guard.
Dance has pleaded not guilty to a number of counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice in relation to substituting someone else's urine during drug treatment order testing and allegedly making false statements in court.
She repeatedly substituted other persons' urine during urinalysis starting ten days after the order was made on November 16, 2021.
In cancelling the order Magistrate Sharon Cure sentenced her to 17 months jail backdated to March 27, 2022 when she was taken into custody.
"I order that she must serve ten months before she becomes eligible for parole," Ms Cure said.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
