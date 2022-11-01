'Beast' ready for 50th anniversary of Tasmanian Sand Enduro

The 'Black Beast' has been restored in time for the Tasmanian Sand Enduro's 50th anniversary.
The Tasmanian Off Road Car Club are holding their signature two-day sand race this weekend at Peron Sand Dunes near St Helens.
It's the longest continuously running motorsport event in Australia.
The sentimental lure of the event has seen the emergence of some buggies from days gone by restored to their former glory by past owners and drivers.
Sentimentality and nostalgia were the inspiration for some of the original members of Arthur Hayward's 'Overlander Race Team' to band together and dedicate 2000 hours restoring the 1979 buggy known as the 'Black Beast'.
The project has been driven by current car owners Karen and Alex Vadasz who assembled the team of helpers to return the two-seater mid-mount buggy, powered by a V8 4.4 litre Leyland P76 engine, back to its original condition.
The car was built and raced by Karen's father Arthur Hayward in 1979.
Hayward, who passed away in 2012, was a pioneer of off-road racing in Australia and the founder of the Tasmanian Sand Enduro 50 years ago.
The car came into the possession of North-West Coaster Josh Smith who retrieved it from a ditch, covered in blackberries, grass growing in the cabin and in need of some tender love and care.
You could still make out some of the original signwriting including Arthur's name as the driver.
Smith realised this was a piece of off-road racing history and gifted the car back to the family.
Former team members gathered on the day the 'Beast' came home to Launceston and declared "we can rebuild this" and now 44 years later, in 2022, the 'Beast' restoration has been completed in time for the 50th anniversary of the event Hayward started all those years ago.
Meanwhile, Peter Murfet last raced his former single-seat buggy, powered by a VW 2.4 litre engine, at the Enduro in 1988.
Murfet sold the car to friend and fellow North-West Coaster Tony Woods in 1990 and it was Woods' idea to get the car out of the barn for the anniversary.
The pair have spent many hours getting the car and themselves race ready to share the drive this weekend.
This year the event has attracted 22 entries from across the state and the mainland.
Race favourite Hayden Tatnell in his Chev-powered single-seat BAT buggy will share the drive with his brother Justin.
The Launceston duo have won the event back-to-back and are keen to welcome some interstate competition this year.
Schedule:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.