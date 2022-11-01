The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

'Beast' ready for 50th anniversary of Tasmanian Sand Enduro

Updated November 1 2022 - 8:50am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Historical photo of the Black Beast in Portland, Victoria. Circa 1980s. Picture supplied

The 'Black Beast' has been restored in time for the Tasmanian Sand Enduro's 50th anniversary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.