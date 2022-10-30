Both sides of the Rosebery Mine tailings dispute have welcomed a pending site visit by federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek.
Ms Plibersek is required to decide if MMG Limited's preparatory works relating to the potential new tailings storage can resume, after the Federal Court set aside a previous approval by the former federal government.
It says a new storage solution will be needed if the West Coast mine is to continue past 2024.
The actual tailings facility would require a separate approval under federal environmental laws.
Both approvals are opposed by the environmentalist Bob Brown Foundation, which describes the project as a toxic waste dump in the Tarkine.
Former Australian Greens leader Dr Brown said Ms Plibersek's visit - expected in November - was positive news.
"It is essential that the Minister for the Environment see the rainforest, which is nesting habitat for the giant Tasmanian masked owl, to fully understand that MMG has options for its waste dumping, but the owls and other rare flora and fauna in the forest have none," Dr Brown said.
"Scores of good citizens have been arrested for peacefully defending the rainforest from MMG's earlier operations, so it will be good to have the nation's most powerful environmentalist on the scene too.
"We would gladly show the Minister the heartland of the McKimmies Creek rainforest in takayna which MMG's project threatens to obliterate.
"There is a win-win outcome here if MMG is sensibly required to take up one of the better alternatives for dealing with its acid wastes outside of the takayna forest."
MMG has said alternatives proposed by the BBF are not feasible.
The BBF has signalled it would also oppose use of the company's nominated alternative site at Natone Creek.
Rosebery Mine general manager Steve Scott said MMG understood and respected the time Ms Plibersek was taking to weigh up all aspects of the application and that she had expressed a desire to see the South Marionoak site for herself.
"MMG's priority has always been to find the most balanced solution to keep the mine open and secure the future of over 500 employees and contractors," Mr Scott said.
"A visit from the Minister will provide an opportunity for us to respond to questions on location about the proposed TSF and to demonstrate how we follow best practice at our existing facilities."
Mr Scott said mines like MMG Rosebery made significant contributions to the local community and Tasmanian economy and played an important role in the global transition to clean energy.
"The zinc, copper and lead mined at Rosebery are critical for renewable energy technologies, including corrosion protection for wind turbine components, manufacturing solar panels and batteries for electric vehicles," Mr Scott said.
"We will continue to work with all levels of government and the community to ensure the mine has a strong future."
Braddon Liberal MHR Gavin Pearce said he looked forward to hosting Ms Plibersek at Rosebery, "where she will see first-hand the true nature of the environment where the proposed tailings storage facility will be located".
"This will provide much needed balance to the false claims being peddled by the BBF."
Mr Pearce said he had been liaising with Ms Plibersek and urging a "timely visit" to the region since the Albanese Government was elected in May.
"I will continue to advocate strongly for MMG's ongoing viability at Rosebery," Mr Pearce said.
"MMG employs around 500 workers and is expected to generate $181 million in taxes and royalties over the next decade.
"It is good for our region and good for our state."
He said MMG Rosebery was one of a number of crucial, job-creating, economy-stimulating projects in the region being stifled by the (state) Environment Protection Authority and (federal) Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act regulatory framework.
"Minister Plibersek's visit, and the decisions that flow from that, will provide a market signal to businesses that they have been desperately seeking since the election of the Albanese Government," Mr Pearce said.
"It's up to Minister Plibersek to show leadership and provide the confidence our businesses are seeking for them to continue to invest in our region."
Tasmanian Labor Senator Anne Urquhart said Ms Plibersek would visit the West Coast so she could be fully informed about the project's issues, challenges and opportunities.
"I've been consistent on this issue," Senator Urquhart said.
"I'm working hard to find a solution that protects jobs and ensures world's best environmental standards.
"That way, everybody wins."
