Crown and defence counsel and Justice Robert Pearce will sum up their cases this week

By Nick Clark
Updated October 31 2022 - 5:34am, first published 3:56am
Bobby Medcraft trial entering last stage

Lawyers involved in the trial of five people accused of the alleged murder of Burnie man Bobby Medcraft will begin summing up their case on Tuesday in the Supreme Court in Launceston.

