Bobby Medcraft trial entering last stage

Lawyers involved in the trial of five people accused of the alleged murder of Burnie man Bobby Medcraft will begin summing up their case on Tuesday in the Supreme Court in Launceston.
Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 32, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24 have pleaded not guilty to the murder of 23-year-old Mr Medcraft at Downlands, Burnie in the early hours of March 29, 2020.
The Crown alleges all five were present when Mr Medcraft was struck by Mr Sheehan with a sword to the back of the leg and that all are criminally responsible. The Crown alleges the five formed a common purpose to inflict violence on Mr Medcraft as revenge for threats and abuse in the time before the fatal incident.
Defence counsel Greg Richardson has argued that Mr Sheehan acted in self defence when he struck Mr Medcraft with a sword.
Over the past four weeks an eight man four woman jury and two reserves have heard that a mistaken message sent via Snapchat led to escalating threats and abuse between two groups.
The confrontation culminated with a car chase through the streets of Burnie and a final incident in which Mr Medcraft died in Ritchie avenue.
Numerous witnesses gave evidence of their observations during the night including the fatal confrontation.
Crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro and defence counsel Greg Richardson, Kirsten Abercromby, Paul Sullivan, Patrick O' Halloran and Fran McCracken will be followed by a summing up from Justice Robert Pearce.
Justice Pearce will give directions on the law to the jury. No verdict is expected this week.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
