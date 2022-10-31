Gallagher sentenced for shameless driving behaviour

A young man who threatened to headbutt a police officer and blow his head off with a shotgun, also drove four times over the legal limit, and was seen wearing a green bathrobe at the time of the offence.
Brandon Daniel Charles Gallagher, 23, pleaded guilty to common assault, threatening a police officer, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence and a number of other charges in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Police prosecutions said on August 11, 2022, Gallagher was asked to leave a unit in Invermay and he responded by kicking and bashing the windows.
When police arrived at the scene, they located Gallagher in the driveway and arrested him. A breath analysis revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.246.
While in the holding cell, Gallagher invited two constables into his cell so he could headbutt them.
"He threatened to kick police and he threatened to get a shotgun and blow Constable Stone's head off," prosecutions said.
On May 10, 2022 at about 7.45am at Legana, Gallagher was driving and overtook a vehicle, swerving into the drivers side door of a vehicle.
After the vehicle was scrapped by Gallagher, the victim's car was pushed into the wire on the left hand side of the road before locking up and skidding across both lanes.
At 7.50am, Gallagher was observed to be wearing a green bathrobe in a store and "appeared to be in a heightened state".
After entering the store, Gallagher continued to drive, and drove on a stretch of road for 4.5km and was seen swerving in and out of traffic.
He was intercepted by police on the West Tamar Highway and returned a BAC reading 0.216.
Gallagher was sentenced to 28 weeks jail, which was backdated to August 9, 2022.
Gallagher was released from the dock due to time he had already spent in custody and was also placed on a community corrections order for 12 months.
Gallagher was ordered to pay fines and court levies totalling $882.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.