Brandon Daniel Charles Gallagher sentenced to jail for drink driving, common assault and more

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated October 31 2022 - 8:57pm, first published 7:00pm
Gallagher sentenced for shameless driving behaviour

A young man who threatened to headbutt a police officer and blow his head off with a shotgun, also drove four times over the legal limit, and was seen wearing a green bathrobe at the time of the offence.

