The Humour Foundation launched its Tasmanian appeal for the Clown Doctors at the Launceston General Hospital on Monday morning.
To kick off the appeal the 4K children's ward auxiliary pitched in $5000 to support the program.
President Margaret Kirkup said it was wonderful that Tasmanian had its own "homegrown" Clowns doing their rounds at the LGH.
The Clown Doctors will soon be travelling across Tasmania again to raise funds to support their much-needed 'Clown Rounds' at Burnie, Launceston and Hobart hospitals.
All money donated will stay in Tasmania and help keep the Clown Doctors at the bedside of sick children in local hospitals. This proud Tasmanian tradition has seen the community come together for 16 years to raise funds with the aim of bringing laughter where it is most needed.
Clown Doctors are specially trained performers who work closely with hospital staff to alleviate patient's stress in emergency settings and distract during painful procedures. Each visit is individually focused to help bring back joy to children isolated in hospital.
This year, the appeal aims to raise $50,000 to support the Clown Doctors program in the 3 Tasmanian hospitals. The program is a much-needed resource for the community and has a profound impact on children, their families and hospital staff alike.
One parent, Donna, said that after her 15-year-old son's spinal surgery it was a relief and a release that every parent with a sick kid in hospital needs.
"To see the pain leave your child's face, and to get a 15-minute mental reprieve is so important in a hospital setting," she said.
"As a mum you don't want to remember your child in pain, but the Clown Doctors helped us to make memories that we don't want to forget, at a time when laughter was the furthest thing from our minds."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
