Tasmania stands to reap significant rewards from taking a starring role in the national cycling spotlight.
Of the four Olympic disciplines, the state will have hosted national championships in mountain biking and BMX this year along with a round of the Australian Junior Track Series and the jewel in the crown of the National Road Series.
With the Enduro World Series set to double up in the state for the first time next year and the Australian Gravel Championships also heading this way, AusCycling manager Craig Notman said the sport will afford Tasmania unparalleled national and international exposure.
"You can't showcase a state from inside a stadium but it's almost unique to cycling that you do get to show a place off and some of our places are as good as anywhere," he said.
"It's a great opportunity to showcase what Tasmania has to offer, particularly off-road.
"And if you can promote a sport you can generate revenue and put that back into it."
Having hosted the national mountain bike championships at Maydena and the national junior track series at the Silverdome in February, Tasmania is about to take centre stage again.
The national BMX titles at St Leonards will coincide with the Tour of Tasmania which begins in Launceston, ends in Devonport and takes in many iconic road routes across the North and North-West.
"That promises to be a big cycling festival in the state. About 1500 entrants are expected at the BMX championships."
In addition to exposure, Notman said such events also provide golden opportunities to the state's promising young riders.
"You always want cyclists to be able to compete on home turf without having to travel all the time so for our young riders to be able to compete here is very exciting and a great opportunity.
"Riders like (Launceston's) Maya Martin (Scotch Oakburn College Cycling Club) won the national under-17 mountain bike title without leaving her home state earlier this year.
"Next year we will have the national gravel championships held in conjunction with The Devil's Cardigan in June. That's another national title and one I think we could really own because we've got the best of what the country has to offer.
"And the EWS exposes the world-class locations we have here, not just for sport but tourism.
"Some disciplines are going gangbusters, particularly off-road, while some of the traditional ones are maybe struggling a bit, so we've still got some challenges ahead."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
