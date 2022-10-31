The Examiner
Constable to appear in court in relation to the death of a mother and son

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
October 31 2022
Police officer charged with causing death by negligent driving

A Tasmanian police officer will appear in court in relation to a fatal motor vehicle crash which claimed the lives of two people.

