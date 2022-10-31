Police officer charged with causing death by negligent driving

A Tasmanian police officer will appear in court in relation to a fatal motor vehicle crash which claimed the lives of two people.
The 26-year-old Constable from the Southern District is charged with two counts of causing death by negligent driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without due care and attention, and two counts of contravening vehicle standards.
The offences relate to a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in Penna on May 10, 2022. The woman was off duty at the time of the incident.
A woman in her 50's and her 16-year-old son died at the scene.
A statement from police revealed the officer in question has been stood down from duty.
"It is not appropriate to make any further comment given the matter is now before the Court," the statement read.
The officer is due to appear in the Hobart Magistrates Court on December 9, 2022.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.