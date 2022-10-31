The Examiner
Tasmanian Play 9 State Final held at Launceston Golf Club

Updated October 31 2022 - 10:19pm, first published 10:00pm
Denise Burns emerged victorious after a thrilling finish to the Tasmanian Play 9 State Final conducted at a sun-drenched Launceston Golf Club on Sunday.

