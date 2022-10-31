Denise Burns emerged victorious after a thrilling finish to the Tasmanian Play 9 State Final conducted at a sun-drenched Launceston Golf Club on Sunday.
After finishing level with fellow Riverside Golf Club member Kate Collings and Ulverstone's Erin Delpizzo, Burns claimed victory in a count back.
Wynyard's David Baker won the men's event by two points from Llanherne's Brian Bannister with Riverside's Anthony Burrows edging out Rick Churchill, of Prospect Vale, for third.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.