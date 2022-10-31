Australia Post will conduct an independent audit of mobile phone coverage within Tasmania as part of a new initiative to identify black spots.
Federal Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said consumers would benefit from the audit and the $20 million investment would go a long way to improving mobile coverage throughout Tasmania.
"We see this as an important way to get value for money leveraging off a national asset in that Australia Post fleet," Ms Rowland.
"It will be a really important input to ensure we get the biggest bang for the taxpayer back in what is a really critical form of communications infrastructure.
Ms Rowland said there had been 60 sites committed around Tasmania under the last blackspots program, and 40 of those had been delivered so far.
"What this is about is examining what coverage is there and in some cases, the coverage may be present, but it might be intermittent or unreliable.
"It's not only the total amount of coverage, but also the quality of coverage as well.
It is unknown how long the audit will last, however, it is anticipated it will be up and running at the beginning of next year.
"We intend also to be transparent with the public about what we are finding in that audit where we might need to put extra resources.
Ms Rowland said this would be the first time they would be leveraging Australia Post and using that information as an input.
"I certainly think this is a worthwhile investment for what is a big tax payer commitment, but certainly a very worthwhile taxpayer commitment," she said.
Retail Tasmania area manager Grant Holloway said Australia Post is pleaded to support the identification of black spots areas throughout the extensive delivery network.
"Through our unrivalled network, we regularly visit 12.6 million delivery points, in most communities across Australia," Mr Holloway said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.