Over-the-top reaction to court decision

AFTER a long legal battle, TT-Line has been found guilty on animal cruelty charges concerning the sad deaths of those poor polo ponies on a sailing from Devonport to Melbourne several years ago.
Before that unfortunate incident, there had been no incidents of death to livestock being carried on the Spirits and none since. Those ponies travelled from Melbourne to Devonport safely.
Now that TT-Line has been found guilty they have announced that they will no longer carry livestock. Talk about spitting the dummy, taking your bat and ball and so on.
This decision will severely affect all that use those ships to transport livestock. The deaths of those ponies was indeed a tragedy and should not have happened, both TT-Line and the driver of the horse transporter should have been more vigilant to their welfare, but there is no reason to make this harsh decision.
TT-Line needs to implement measures to ensure it doesn't happen again, pay the fines imposed and learn from the experience, and not penalise those who rely on the livestock carrying facility.
Also taking this action will affect TT-Line's income as livestock transportation costs would no longer be received so they would not only be affecting those using the service but also not receiving that transportation income.
MPs from all sides must work together to alleviate power price increases.
We are already burdened with a 12.5 per cent increase brought about by government bungling. All other projects, including football stadiums, sports and increasing MP numbers must of necessity be put on hold until electricity pricing is stabilised.
Not one MP in the state's lower or upper houses seem to care. It is time we the public lobby both houses to initiate a solution.
Speak up. Bring electricity prices down.
HOW important is symbolism? Let's look at the Monarchy. Their uniforms and costumes, their grieving rituals, the upcoming coronation, their ceremonial marches and music, the jewellery and headwear.
What purpose does it serve you may ask? Why do it? One might also ask who are the monarchy without it?
It is designed to reinforce in their subjects' minds these are people of real power and importance.
British subjects. British importance. We are not British. Imagine them without the symbolism and us with our own. It's not hard.
Bring on the Republic.
MAY I congratulate a former top educator/administrator Dick James (The Examiner, October 28) expressing his views on a very worthy alternative use for the historic Campbell Town Hall. I will go a little further and suggest given locality perhaps the old adult education programmes be also reintroduced. This would provide an essential training source for the older demographic who may wish to upgrade their skills or interests.
THE Tasmanian government subsidy paid in 2022 to watch AFL games in this state was $104 for each spectator.
The AFL official statistics website reveals that the average attendances at the four Tasmanian AFL games were 12,060 at York Park and 7141 at Bellerive.
That amounts to an extremely low total of 69,000 for the season. Attendance at the Hawthorn v North Melbourne game at Bellerive was only 9713. It must have been a very cold and dismal day!
These attendances do not justify the building of a big new stadium anywhere in the state, let alone in the south. The proponents can't rely on Northerners to travel to Hobart, especially with fuel prices and accommodation costs which represent a big cost for families. The vast majority would instead continue to watch the game on TV.
Why should the government be providing subsidies to AFL football entertainment to the detriment of all other sports and discretionary spending? I thought I had been voting for a free enterprise government for the last fifty years. No longer!
Proponents of a big new stadium should not be relying on the federal government for a $500 million share of this absolute folly.
Priorities for our taxes were underlined in the recent federal budget as energy, defence, health, housing and disability services and rightfully so.
