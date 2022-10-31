Reigning two-year-old of the year Bello Beau returns to racing at Mowbray on Wednesday night for what could be a short all-local campaign.
At this stage, Spreyton trainer Adam Trinder isn't planning on giving the gelding another run in Melbourne until the autumn.
Bello Beau hasn't raced since wrapping up his two-year-old season with a close second in the $1 million VOBIS Showdown at Caulfield in April.
He's had two trials in preparation for his return and won both comfortably.
"His first-up run will be interesting," Trinder said. "I'm keen to see how he presents on raceday.
"So far, I'm just questioning whether he has improved from his two-year-old year.
"Even not improving is still probably good enough (to win), although he's got to give 4.5kg to Jaguar Stone and 8kg (after the claim) to Bold Instinct.
"So he'll need to be on his game."
Trinder said Bello Beau may have only three runs this preparation.
"My thought process at the moment is that he'll have a light spring and we'll test him in Melbourne in the autumn," the trainer said.
"The plan is to give him his second run in the 3YO Cup at Mowbray then, if he's going well, maybe the 3YO Trophy over 1400m.
"That will probably do him because at this stage I haven't identified him as a miler so we won't look at those races."
The owners of leading Melbourne Cup contender Montefilia have had a strong involvement in Tasmanian racing.
At one stage, they had about 10 racehorses and 10 broodmares in the state.
However their Tasmanian trainer Glenn Stevenson said they had recently become disillusioned with a couple of aspects of local racing.
"It was probably a bit to do with the prizemoney but more to do with the programming," Stevenson said.
"At one stage, when they had Tavisplash here, there was no race for her for six weeks.
"So I sent her to Victoria for a run in May (where she just got beaten at Cranbourne) but she hurt herself on the boat.
"So that just added to their frustration."
Stevenson said the owners had taken all their horses back to Sydney, where the better ones including Montefilia are trained by David Payne at Rosehill and the others by Denim Wynen at Wyong.
Wynen gave Boom Dot Com her first run since leaving Tasmania at Randwick last week when she finished fourth.
Stevenson met one of the owners, Hugh Docherty, when they had broodmares at Armidale Stud.
"They were looking to have some horses trained on the beach and our association grew from there," he said.
Montefilia is a multiple group 1 winner of the Flight Stakes, Spring Champion Stakes, The Metropolitan and Ranvet Stakes.
The five-year-old mare was extremely unlucky when fourth to Durston in the Caulfield Cup beaten only a length.
Tasmanian jockey Craig Newitt will be having his 11th Melbourne Cup ride on Interpretation who is a $41 chance in the latest TAB fixed-odds market.
Newitt made his cup debut as an apprentice in 2002 when he finished 10th on the Bart Cummings-trained Miss Meliss.
He has since finished 13th on Ain't Seen Nothin' in 2003, 15th on Eskimo Queen in 2007, 12th on Guyno in 2008, 5th on Harris Tweed in 2009, 13th on the Verminator in 2011, 22nd on Zabeelionaire in 2012, 17th on Foreteller in 2013, 9th on Seismos in 2014, 12th on Sertorius in 2015 and 10th on She's Ideel last year.
Despite his lack of success in the Melbourne Cup, 37-year-old Newitt has a great overall record in major races, winning 33 times at group 1 level.
His mounts have earned almost $100 million in stakemoney.
Interpretation is a lightly-raced import trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.
He has raced only 10 times for three wins, all in Ireland.
The best of his four Australian runs was a third to Lunar Flare and Francesco Guardi in the Bart Cummings at Flemington two starts ago when he raced outside the leader.
Form expects have highlighted the fact that the five-year-old has never won a race when he hasn't led which might put him in early conflict with Knights Order, the other noted front-runner.
Prominent Tasmanian owner and Devonport Racing Club committeeman Barry Diprose is another local with an interest in a Melbourne Cup runner.
Diprose has a share, through a syndicate managed by former leading racecaller Bryan Martin, in Daqiansweet Junior.
The Phillip Stokes-trained gelding is a $41 chance with the TAB.
Despite his odds, Daqianweet Junior is one the best-performed 3200m horses in the field.
His two runs over the distance have produced a win in the Adelaide Cup in March and third in the Sydney Cup in April behind Knights Order and Sheraz.
Knights Order also has two Tasmanians, Sharee Marshall and Leon Laskey, in his ownership group.
Daqiansweet Junior was caught wide with no cover when beaten 2-1/2 lengths by Lunar Flare in the Bart Cummings.
GREG MANSFIELD (Examiner): Gold Trip 1, Deauville Legend 2, Montefilia 3, Smokin' Romans 4.
COLIN McNIFF (Racecaller): Lunar Flare 1, Gold Trip 2, Hoo Ya Mal 3, Without A Fight 4.
DUNCAN DORNAUF (Tasracing): Realm Of Flowers 1, Young Werther 2, Without A Fight 3, Deauville Legend 4.
RON RILEY (Form expert): Without A Fight 1, Deauville Legend 2, Realm Of Flowers 3, Knights Order 4.
