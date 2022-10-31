NAPLAN test results for 2022 have revealed Tasmanian year 3 students have slipped further below the national minimum standard.
The 2022 NAPLAN National Report released on Monday showed results for year 3 students had fallen in reading, writing and numeracy proficiency.
Reading and writing abilities for year 5 students had improved against the national minimum standard, but reading had dropped.
For year 7 students, reading and writing had improved and numeracy remained the same as last year.
For year 9 students, reading was down, but writing and numberacy had improved.
The report showed Tasmania had strong participation rates in NAPLAN testing, with the participation rate for year 5 students between 94.1 per cent and 95.8 per cent of students.
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said Tasmania's results in reading at all year levels indicated this was one of the state's strongest domains.
"Results showed Tasmanian students tend to perform similarly to students in South Australia and Queensland who have similar population characteristics, but behind those in New South Wales, Victoria and the ACT," he said.
Labor's education spokesman Josh Willie said the government needed to change what it was doing to ensure better results.
"We need to see evidence-based approaches from teachers to learning," he said.
"We need to see improvement in outcomes and we're not seeing that across a range of measurements in our education system."
Mr Willie said NAPLAN could be improved as a testing regime and acknowledged there could be stress and anxiety around the testing.
"But I would like to see schools more supported by this government," he said.
"Teachers and support staff can only work within the government policy settings and they're doing a good job with the resources they've been given."
