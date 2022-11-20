Tasmania's equally formidable mountains and meteorology are again set to test the nation's best cyclists.
After a two-year absence enforced by COVID-19, the Tour of Tasmania returns with some familiar sections and a few new favourites lined up ahead of the peloton.
Again operating as the climax to the National Road Series, the Tour of Tasmania attracts 120 riders from Australia's best men's and women's teams.
Following on from the cancellations of NRS races Battle of the Border and Tour of the Great South Coast in August, the Tour has also had to contend with flood-damaged road closures but continues to evolve with the women's race set for its third running and an under-19 event being added for the first time.
The tour will consist of five stages, starting with a prologue in Launceston (Wednesday), George Town to Grindelwald (Thursday), Longford to Poatina (Friday), Spreyton to Sheffield (Saturday) and finishing with a criterium in Devonport (Sunday).
First held in 1930, the tour is known for its rich history and boasts an impressive honour roll of past champions including Cadel Evans, Richie Porte, Cameron Meyer and Jack Haig.
Event director Justin Lane said the tour is well regarded as "a key springboard" for Aussie riders to break into the European scene
"It is important for the growth of elite cycling in Australia, which is why it's so great to see the Tour return for 2022," he said.
"The tour brings Australia's best cyclists to Tasmania to test their skills on some of the most challenging and exhilarating cycling routes in Australia and this is why the list of past champions have gone on to become some of Australia's most successful road cyclists."
Cycling fans and keen locals are expected to line the streets of host towns, giving communities across Northern Tasmania the chance to see Australia's best cyclists in action.
Race director Scott McGrory said it was "fantastic" to see the tour return.
"This event has always been seen as the grand final of the National Road Series, finishing the season with its hardest and most prestigious tour," he said.
"The under-19 category creates a wonderful pathway for our next generation of riders to develop through.
"There's no better place for bike racing than Tasmania, and we're all excited to get stuck into the action."
There's no better place for bike racing than Tasmania, and we're all excited to get stuck into the action- Tour of Tasmania race director Scott McGrory
Organisers fought to retain Friday's stages despite October's major landslides which devastated the Poatina road.
There has also been flooding damage to other roads forcing the course to undergo several changes.
"In the case that repairs cannot be made in time, there are a number of other roads that can be used in the area as a contingency route," organisers said.
Central Coast Council have informed organisers that Gunns Plains and South Riana Road are unusable and will not be repaired before the event so an alternate course has been planned for Saturday's stages, finishing in Sheffield.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.