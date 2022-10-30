The Examiner
West Tamar Highway floods slowing inward-bound city traffic

By Grayson Genders
Updated October 30 2022 - 10:46pm, first published 8:37pm
Tamar Rowing Clubs pontoon, with flood water foam in the Tamar river basin.

UPDATE: Water has receded and traffic conditions on the West Tamar High near the Tamar rowing club have returned to normal.

