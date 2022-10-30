UPDATE: Water has receded and traffic conditions on the West Tamar High near the Tamar rowing club have returned to normal.
PREVIOUSLY: Flooding occurred on the West Tamar Highway Monday morning, slowing inward-bound city traffic.
Due to an extremely high tide and flooding of the upper Tamar, the river has broken its banks flooding the car parks of the Tamar Rowing club and local business Tamar Marnie.
Water has spilt from the carparks and continues to flood a small section of the highway. The extent of damage to the two properties is currently unknown.
Police and state roads are assessing the extent of the flooding.
A police spokesperson said they would consider access to the highway after the assessment.
Motorist should expect delays and consider an alternative route to the city. .
MORE TO FOLLOW
