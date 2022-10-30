Looking for some new real estate? Tasmania's Vansittart Island is on the market

A 203-hectare island off Tasmania's North-East coast is on the market.
Untouched save from a three-bedroom cottage, Vansittart Island island is readily accessible by commercial airlines to Flinders Island and in turn by boat to Vansittart.
The island lies between Flinders Island and Cape Barren Island, part of the Furneaux Group off the North-East tip of Tasmania.
Former Bass Strait sealers lived on the island by the 1820s.
In 1831, George Robinson evicted the sealers and their families as he wanted to establish an Aboriginal settlement on the island.
When the establishment proved unsuccessful the sealers and their families returned to the island.
In 1842 the island was formally charted by the HMS Beagle and renamed from Gun Carriage Island to Vansittart Island.
Knight Frank sales consultant Doug Marshall said the island is largely untouched.
"The visual surroundings are spectacular and the serenity is, if anything, even more special," Mr Marshall said.
"There can be no greater way to get away from it all, to leave the world to everyone else and simply, essentially 'be'."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
