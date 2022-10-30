Tasmanian schools will compete for the chance to play on the national chess stage at the Australian Interschool Finals for the first time in three years.
Two hundred and fifty of the best primary and secondary players from around the state will battle it out at Scotch Oakburn College on Monday for the title of state interschool champion.
The top three schools from each division will then represent Tasmania at the national interschool finals..
Black Square Chess owner James Briant said chess had seen a massive resurgence in Tasmania over the past year.
"In mid-2021, we had roughly 45 students playing every week in clubs around the state," Mr Briant said.
"As of this week, we have over 500 students playing every week and looking to double that number by the end of 2023."
He said chess has a massive list of benefits for the mind, old or young.
"It improves memory, critical thinking and enables better planning.
"We're always looking for the next chess champion out there in Tasmania."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
