A 17-year-old man from St Leonards may be charged with failing to obey road signs after submerging his four-wheel-drive in floodwaters at Woolmers Lane in Longford.
Tasmania Police Acting Inspector Jason Jones said police received a call at 10pm Saturday night in relation to a vehicle that had entered flood waters.
"The two occupants were trapped, got onto the roof of the vehicle and contacted family, who then contacted police," Mr Jones said.
"Due to the water, it was decided that the Swift Water Rescue Unit of Surf Australia would be called upon. A rescue helicopter was organised to attend as well."
He said the water was about one to one and a half metres deep at the time.
It took police three hours to successfully rescue the pair.
"They were in no immediate danger, the water they were in was still and it was decided using a vessel would be a safer platform for rescue," Mr Jones said.
He said motorists not adhering to signs and warnings was becoming frustrating.
"Tas Police does not shut roads for no reason. This road is constantly checked and there's clearly signs to say you are not to enter this road," he said.
"It's beyond belief why someone would try to drive through."
Police do not know the status of the car, which is still submerged in the water, and will have to wait until levels subside.
Mr Jones said the recent uptick in crashes around the state are due to multiple reasons.
"We just remind people to heed our advice, to slow down and drive to the conditions especially in poor weather conditions," he said.
"If we shut the roads it's because there's a genuine need to keep people away from it."
He said the driver may be charged with failing to obey road signs.
"It's getting to the point where we need to set an example."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
