A well-known Australian television personality is part of a team planning to build a $70 million boutique hotel in the North-West.
Celebrity gardener Jamie Durie and his business partners are currently in Tasmania to meet with local and state government to discuss the proposed development at Table Cape.
Durie said he fell in love with the location when he visited over a decade ago.
"I actually flew down here in a chopper 15 years ago for the Tulip Festival," he said.
"When I saw the property and the land, it just stuck in my mind - in fact, I haven't forgotten it.
"I think it's one of the most breathtaking pieces of scenery I've seen in Australia."
Durie expected the development would be completed by 2025 or 2026.
"We're hoping to break ground middle of next year.
"We'll move as quickly as we can, but also, we're focused on building something quality, and we're committed to building something sustainable."
Durie said the plans for the hotel were done in the style of contemporary Australian architecture.
"It really feels like something from a James Bond film.
"It kind of beds itself into the ground, and the landscape grows over the top of the hotel.
"The rooms themselves have beautiful outdoor rooms, which I'm incredibly focused on delivering for this particular location."
Meanwhile, Durie said it was a full circle moment to be able to develop a hotel at Table Cape.
"I remember coming here 15 years ago for the Tulip Festival, and I never really forgot it.
"It's always been a special place that's stuck in my mind.
"It's funny how the universe delivers the opportunities to you later in life when you're ready."
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
