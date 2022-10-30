Cycling chiefs are hoping the sport has come full circle in Tasmania with an innovative venue being christened within sight of one of the sport's most historic locations.
The State Criterium Championships were held on Sunday in the new Inveresk car park just along the North Esk from where Australia's finest cyclists used to do battle at the old York Park velodrome.
Riders - including Launceston-based national criterium champion Cam Ivory - gave the tight technical course the thumbs up with organisers hopeful the closed circuit off Forster Street will become a regular venue.
"Traditionally, we use Symmons Plains but that's not really a criterium course so we were looking for something a bit different that would grab people's attention," said AusCycling manager Craig Notman.
"The big thing for us is safety and this has that. It's a traditional criterium course and gives riders a challenge and creates a bit of interest.
"We've got some good names taking part and good talent coming through. Numbers are reasonably small but we are trying to do things a bit differently. We've got some work to do, we won't shy away from that, but we've got some good history to build on."
James McKee, University of Tasmania Cycling Club president and chairman of AusCycling Tasmania, said it was ironic to be looking to the future right next to a venue graced by the likes of Sid Patterson, Danny Clark and Graeme Gilmore in the past.
"We love it here, it's excellent and an opportunity to bring the sport back into the city," he said.
"And it is a throwback to the old York Park track and an association with the university club.
"It's the first time we've used it and we're very happy and grateful to the council and university to give us that chance.
"It's accessible and safe and a perfect entry to the sport."
McKee said the University of Tasmania and Launceston City cycling clubs were keen to stage more criterium racing at the venue over the summer.
Launceston's Jack Schouten endorsed the venue after winning the elite men's race.
The 20-year-old Onyva Racing rider said the championships were a timely warm-up for November's Tour of Tasmania.
"I thought it was great," he said. "Good course and a good race.
"At first, it was just about getting used to the course, there were a few attacks in the middle and at the end it was just me and two other guys and it came down to a sprint.
"It's a lot better than Symmons Plains which I don't think is technical enough, but this is really nice."
Schouten raced the last Tour of Tasmania in 2019 as a junior but is excited to be joining the senior ranks.
"We've got some guys who we think could be a chance on general classification so I'll try and support them, plus it's also got a criterium so I'll enjoy that."
City of Burnie Cycling Club members Will Eaves and Nick Broxam took out the under-19 and under-17 titles respectively.
"It was really fast," said Broxam, who was among the quartet that won the national team pursuit track title earlier this year.
"The speed and cornering was intense. I'm pretty stoked with that. It's my first win as a second-year under-17.
"I think this is better than Symmons Plains with all the bends and being a bit more technical."
Eaves was also able to offer plenty of perspective about the course having been a member of the Australian team competing at the road world champs in Wollongong earlier this year.
"That was good fun and I loved the course," he said. "I have not won a Tasmanian race before so that was awesome."
More than four hours of racing was held in perfect weather.
Age groups ranged from under-11s to masters.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.