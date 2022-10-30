Public officers should be prevented from moving into a lobbyist role for between 12 months and 10 years for a career change, an Integrity Commission report says.
The Integrity Commission this year had consulted on reform of lobbying oversight in Tasmania after having taken on responsibility for the state's lobbyist register and code of conduct.
On the matter of a cooling off period for a former public officer's transition into lobbying, submissions generally favoured 18 months or two years.
Tasmanian lawyer Roland Browne submitted the period should be five years, as did TasCOSS and policy academic Cameron Murray.
Hobart lawyer Fabiano Cangelosi suggested the exclusion period should be eight years, while academic Bob Holderness-Roddam suggested between five and 10 years.
There was support in a majority of the submissions that all parliamentarians be covered by the state's lobbying regulation system with staffers and political party directors.
Some submissions stated this should be extended to some within the public service.
Suggestions of good practice in lobbying regulation included prohibitions of undocumented meetings, bans on access for particular individuals or groups and bans on gift-giving between lobbyists and the lobbied.
Almost each of the 28 submissions made to the Integrity Commission supported a ban on success fees.
Mr Browne said the fees should not be permitted as they encouraged poor behaviour in an area that was already difficult to supervise and regulate.
TasCOSS in its submission said the ban existed in other Australian jurisdictions.
Public relations consultant Michael Lester said functions organised by political parties or other groups as fund-raisers for election campaign purposes were not covered under the current lobby system.
He said as they usually involved access to members of Parliament, there was perhaps a need to also require these types of indirect lobbying activities to be included under the code of conduct.
In regards to communications, Mr Lester said companies and peak industry groups as well as a wide variety of other organisations carried out a vast bulk of lobbying in Tasmania, however, were not regulated by the lobbying code.
Dr Holderness-Roddam said religious organisations, some of which carried considerable clout, professional organisations, trade unions and members of professional organisations should be included in the definition.
But Dr Murray said being too broad would capture community groups and not-for-profits, which in turn would add a compliance cost to a sector was battling with funding constraints.
