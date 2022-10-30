Well-performed pacer Lip Reader won't be hanging around for a third crack at the Tassie Golden Apple despite an encouraging return to racing at Burnie on Friday night.
Lip Reader came off 30m when third to Rockandahardplace and Cullenburn in the NWTLHA Cup and would have finished second in another stride or two.
Trainer-driver Rohan Hillier was happy enough with the run but said the seven-year-old's high rating made it difficult in Tasmania.
"He's a horse that gets handicapped out of it pretty easily over here I think," Hillier said.
"His owner Marc Panton lives in Melbourne so he'll probably go over there for some races that Marc's picked out for him.
"There's a couple coming up for him that he gets into pretty well."
Hillier said Lip Reader would be transferred to the Conor Crook stable in Victoria within the next month.
"He might have another before he goes but he won't run in the Golden Apple or anything like that," Hillier said.
Lip Reader ran second off 10m behind The Shallows in the 2020 Golden Apple and third off 30m behind Gotta Good Reason and Ryley Major last year.
The race has since had a healthy stake increase from $30,000 to $50,000.
Hillier won't be left empty-handed for the upcoming feature races as his topliner Ryley Major is ready to resume.
The multiple feature-race winner won the Tassie Golden Apple off the maximum back mark of 30m in 2019 before a fifth in 2020 and second last year.
Ryley Major hasn't raced since Anzac Day but won a trial in slow time at Carrick 16 days ago.
"He's a lazy type of horse and now that he's older you have to wake him up but he'll only improve on whatever he does," Hillier said.
"He's ready to go and there's a free-for-all coming up next Sunday so hopefully that stands up because they've been falling over a bit."
The nine-year-old is getting towards the end of an illustrious but injury-interrupted career that has netted 33 wins and almost $400,000.
Hillier has always "looked after" the gelding because of his past issues but might cut him loose for an extended finale.
"I've said to myself that the next year will be his last," Hillier said.
"So I might race him for 12 months ... if he does go amiss, well that will be it.
"But we'll press on for as long as we can."
Ross Freeman is best known in harness racing circles but he and wife Cheryl struck success in another code last week.
They won their first race as greyhound owners when Fast Minardi scored at Mowbray at only his second start.
Freeman enjoyed considerable success in harness racing including wins in the Devonport Cup on Tripta Heaven, 2YO Sweepstakes on Cher Mon Amour and several two-year-old features on Deanna Troy.
The Paul Hili-trained Fast Minardi steps up in class on Monday night to contest the second heat of the $18,600 Gold Collar where he has drawn box 1.
He will have some smart opposition including Crikey Danger, Fossil Bluff and last Tuesday's Puppy Championship winner Harden Up Johnny.
Finloch Cash, who was runner-up to Harden Up Johnny, is one of the leading contenders for the first heat.
The race has a final worth just over $12,000 to the winner on Monday week when the Richard Stamford Perpetual Stakes is also on the program.
Launceston owners Sharee Marshall and Leon Laskey have been enjoying plenty of luck with their gallopers, both locally and interstate.
But good fortune deserted them to some extent at the barrier draw for Tuesday's Melbourne Cup.
Knights Order, the Gai Waterhouse-trained imported stayer in which they have a share, came up with gate 24.
The eight-year-old will now have to work a little bit harder if he's to take up his customary front-running role.
The outside gate is not an insurmountable obstacle - Brew overcame it in 2000 when there were 22 runners.
However no horse has won from barriers 23 or 24 since 1983.
Tasmanian jockey Craig Newitt will have a similar 'jinx' to overcome on lightweight Interpretation.
He's drawn barrier 6 and no horse has won from that gate in the past 40 years either.
Marshall and Laskey are also shareholders in unbeaten import White Marlin who will contest a $150,000 support race on Tuesday.
He is drawn 15 of 15!
Former Victorian gelding Just A Tribute has been the best-backed runner in early markets on the Melbourne Cup day meeting at Elwick.
The Gary White-trained five-year-old is set to resume in the Class 1 Handicap where he has shortened from $3.90 to $3.40 with TAB fixed-odds.
Just A Tribute ran an eye-catching second to Captain Dave at Elwick in June at his Tasmanian debut then started a short-priced favourite when unplaced at the same track three weeks later.
White believed the gelding had come to the end of his campaign.
The trainer didn't produce him again until the Elwick trials a fortnight ago when he narrowly accounted for top galloper The Inevitable.
"He did exactly what I expected in his trial, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do this preparation," White told the Tasracing web site.
"He did well during his spell and has come back stronger than ever."
Anthony Darmanin has ridden Just A Tribute at his two Tasmanian starts but will be at Flemington on Tuesday and will be replaced by Bulent Muhcu.
Thunberg and Eagle Street are other Elwick runners that have been well backed early.
