Tasracing releases its 2021-22 annual report

By Matt Maloney
Updated October 30 2022 - 1:16am, first published 1:00am
There were 81 adoptions as part of Tasracing's greyhound adoption program.

Forty-three retired greyhounds were euthanised in 2021-22, according to Tasracing's recent annual report.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

