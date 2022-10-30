Music-free cafe needed in Launceston

I like music, and I also like meeting friends in cafes, but I don't enjoy the combination.
The whole point of getting together with people is to converse, which is very difficult if the background music is vocal.
On various occasions, we have been so irritated by it that we have asked for it to be turned down, and preferably, off.
Some owners have happily complied; others haven't.
A waitress recently told me that there had been several complaints in her particular cafe, and that the manager was aware, yet refused to do anything.
I realise there are customers who don't mind having their encounters accompanied by intrusive music, however I find there's already enough necessary clatter in that environment.
Perhaps some enterprising person might consider developing a music-free establishment, or at least creating a quiet area within a cafe.
Recently when the Meander Valley Road between Hadspen and Launceston was closed due to flooding at Beams Hollow, Hadspen residents had to travel a different route.
With many new residents having moved here recently, I am sure there were several people who had no idea how to get to Launceston.
There were no signs indicating an alternative route.
When travelling back along the Bass Highway from Launceston to Hadspen, I Iooked for a sign on the off ramp leading to Illawarra Road, directing me to Hadspen.
But there was no mention of Hadspen until the bottom of the ramp where it joined Illawarra Road.
I am a long term resident of Hadspen so I was aware of the alternative route.
Hadspen needs to be included in the signage before the slip lane to Illawarra Road.
Thank goodness for our 30 hydro and two wind farm power stations where the energy of falling water and the wind is converted to meet our electricity needs.
As we don't get this energy from the combustion of coal, gas or oil, but from the supply of the free, sustainable and renewable rain and wind, we lucky Tasmanians will clearly be exempt from the Treasury estimates that electricity prices will rise by an average of 20 per cent in late 2022, before jumping by a further 30 per cent in 2023-24.
