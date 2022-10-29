The Examiner
Metro Tasmania's 2021-22 annual report released

By Matt Maloney
Updated October 29 2022 - 11:34pm, first published 11:30pm
The bus company provided 6.9 million customer journeys in 2021-22.

Metro Tasmania's ticketing income decreased to $11.2 million in 2021-22 as a result of COVID-19, the bus company's recent annual report states.

