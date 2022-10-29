Metro Tasmania's ticketing income decreased to $11.2 million in 2021-22 as a result of COVID-19, the bus company's recent annual report states.
This equated to 16.2 per cent of Metro's income.
Despite the reduction, the state-owned company was able to turn around its loss from the previous year to an after-tax profit of $2.4 million.
The State Growth Department provided $56.1 million last financial year in contract payments to Metro to operate bus services in Hobart, Launceston and Burnie.
The contract payment included a top-up payment of $4 million, partially in recognition of decreased patronage as a result of COVID-19.
The annual report stated Metro had achieved its best ever result in its annual customer satisfaction survey in 2021 with four in five respondents reporting that they were satisfied with its services.
This was an increase of 6 per cent from last survey.
The bus company provided 6.9 million customer journeys in 2021-22, which was 18.8 per cent lower than the last full year prior to COVID-19.
As for reasons for travel on Metro buses, 42 per cent of passengers did so for shopping, 36 per cent work and school, and 18 per cent for health and welfare.
