The Tassie Tigers kept their Hockey One League finals hopes alive with a stunning 7-6 penalty shootout win over Perth Thundersticks.
There were a remarkable 20 shootout attempts in a gripping finale to an enthralling match that had somehow finished scoreless after regulation time.
After superb displays to ensure the match went to a shootout, both goalkeepers - Tassie's Henry Chambers and Perth's Ben Rennie - showed nerves of steel in the shootout before it was Jeremy Edwards who eventually decided the result.
Tassie remain fifth but within touching distance of the top four, while the Thundersticks sit second with just one match to play before the final-round bye.
After giving up a three-goal lead to the Chill at home in their last outing, Tassie Tigers coach Stephen McMullen said his team was eager for redemption and they started impressively.
Making his Hockey One League debut, 17-year-old Tasmanian Ruben Hoey almost caught the Thundersticks off guard but Rennie was awake to the youngster's quick glance on goal.
Rennie was again called upon to deny a Jack Welch drag flick as it took until six minutes to go for the Thundersticks to have their first meaningful foray into the Tigers' defensive circle.
As the home side absorbed the early Tassie wave and settled into their groove, it was Chambers' turn to show his worth as he saved a drag flick in the last 20 seconds of the first quarter.
Chambers was on hand again to make another sharp save from Ben Taylor before Tyler McDonald flashed a shot wide.
With the game on a knife's edge heading into the last quarter, the teams' desperation to win saw a player from both sides receive a yellow card to make it 10 against 10.
Zalewski earned the home side their fourth drag flick with 10 seconds left and saw Liam Flynn's drag flick saved on the goal line by the glove of a courageous Josh Beltz to send the match to a shootout.
With an all-star cast that featured a plethora of Kookaburras in the shootout, Welch and Tom Wickham both clinically converted their attempts before Rennie saved from Edwards.
Jake Harvie made it two from two for Perth before Eddie Ockenden followed suit for Tassie.
When Chris Bausor converted to make it 4-4 and send the shootout to sudden death, the drama continued as both keepers came up with clutch saves. Harvie and Beltz missed chances to win it before Chambers denied Collins and Rennie produced a stunning stick save to thwart Ockenden.
Having missed his first effort, Edwards made it count at the second time of asking, beating Rennie to give the Tigers three points.
"A shout out to Henry ... that was really impressive making all of those saves against quality shootout takers," Ockenden said.
"The game was quite tough. Even though it was nil-all, both sides had a lot of chances and it was good fun to be a part of."
The Thundersticks are back in the top four of the women's competition after putting an end to the Tigers' finals hopes with a 3-0 win.
The home side was dominant in every major facet of the game including possession, time in the attacking half, shots and most critically on the scoreboard.
Georgia Wilson scored and converted before an outstanding solo effort from Shanea Tonkin completed the result.
