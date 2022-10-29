The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Burnie off to flyer in Bowls North-West

By Jarryd Brown
Updated October 29 2022 - 8:58am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Devonport's Liam Clark lining up against Port Sorell. Picture by Rodney Braithwaite

Round three of the North-West Premier League turned up some interesting results.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.