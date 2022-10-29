Round three of the North-West Premier League turned up some interesting results.
Although the weather wasn't the best, I'm sure the bowlers would take it over another washout.
Burnie versus Wynyard provided Wynyard with a very sobering experience with Burnie clean sweeping the Cats on all rinks by a very solid 38 shots.
David Gamble and the lads continued on their merry way with a handy seven-shot win over Dee Harman and crew.
Mr Male and co accounted for Appleyard's mob by a pretty comfortable 13.
Nitz and McLean had a very close hitout with Nitz managing to take the cake by a solitary one.
Tony Simpson's mob welcomed Walker Davis to the world of coastal bowls with 17-shot mauling. Burnie has once again delivered a very clear message to the rest of the league.
Ulverstone hosted Penguin on a very slow windy deck. That didn't deter Ulverstone from giving Penguin a free lesson in lawn bowls. Ulverstone winning comfortably on three rinks, with Penguin getting one.
Robert Eudey and co were fantastic in their encounter, working well as a rink to dismantle the Cameron Griffiths rink 30-11. Biggles Richardson and Rocket Horton knew they'd be playing each other before the cards come out, Biggles and crew managing to prove too strong for the Ulverstone rink winning 25-12.
Stansfield and Fidler played a very low scoring close game with Fidler edging out the rivals 16-12. Eden Moore and Mark Atkinson had a good battle with Eden's crew pulling away at the end and coming out on top 23-16.
Last year's champs are two losses and a washout and currently on the bottom of the ladder.
Ulverstone meanwhile are working their way into the top three.
Devonport versus Port Sorell saw the Eagles improve out of sight and beat the Sharks on three rinks by 20 shots. Ian Moore and co got the job done again, besting Josh Marshall's crew by 8.
Johnsy and Jago played a close one with the Wasp stinging Johns 18-16.
The young fellas Codi and Bailey got a wake-up call, finding out it's not all rainbows and sunshine when Scotty Summers and his solid rink got on top winning 23-12. This leaves Nick Smith to claim the last two points on offer when he managed to get the better of Paul Marshall.
Good signs for the Eagles, what a turnaround. The Sharks would be disappointed by the result but it's early on.
The last match-up for the round saw Latrobe take the win overall with split rinks.
Timmy Douce got pipped by Sav Chilcott 21-26 in a high scoring affair. Callum Butler and crew marched their way to to a solid win beating Ged McCarthy and co 28-16.
Gregory Douce notched up another win getting the better of Peter Lockhart 24-12.
Matty Mitchell fell just short against the ever-reliable Alan Carver - he generally doesn't lose too many does Mr Carver.
Although the Hornets got rolled, they would have to be fairly positive with some good signs, definitely better than the previous season.
Well done to the winning sides this week and bad luck to the runners-up.
Ladder leader early are the Burnie Tigers but that has pretty much been a given for years.
There is certainly plenty more excitement to come, especially when the weather warms up and the greens free up a bit.
