Bowlers were keen to make amends for last week's wash out as blue skies greeted one and all for round three of the Bowls North Premier League.
Trevallyn visited Bridport in typical gusty conditions and managed to walk away with an overall win.
Star recruit Lucas Howell, was the big winner for Trevallyn, defeating Wayne Churchill by 18 shots. His rink of Lachie Sims, Nathan Rutherford and Kirsten Viney steered the ship nicely.
Chris Walker is always tough to beat on his home deck and this was no exception as he defeated Michael Sims by seven shots in a strong performance. Brother, Eddie Walker, defeated Graeme Hemingway by five to salvage another two points for the Seagulls.
East Launceston were without their team captain, Sam Springer, this week and paid the price as they fell at the hands of Kings Meadows.
Byron Slater defeated David Minns by a solitary shot - a fantastic way to start life at a new club.
Rae Simpson's rink defeated Kane Walker by eight shots in what would be a difference-making performance. Drew Berwick salvaged two points for East Launceston with a six-shot victory over the hard-to-beat Aaron Page.
Launceston recorded a monster win in week one but came up well short against Cosgrove Park on this occasion.
Shane Boden's rink put the overall result beyond doubt with a 16-shot defeat of Trace Stewart. Luke Patterson increased the margin by a further four shots as he defeated the dangerous John Borg.
Rob Antel struck back for Launceston with a narrow one-shot win over Rob Krushka to ensure Launceston didn't leave Cosgrove Park empty-handed.
Newcomers Westbury flexed their muscle as they travelled to cross-town rivals, Deloraine, and walked away with a dominant overall victory.
Julian Frost benefited from having Sophie Fletcher as his third - recording a final scoreline of 30-18. Daniel Burke's rink did one better as they defeated Keith Davis by 14 shots. Not to be outdone, Paul Lowery, Jimmy Bannon, Lewis Manning and Bev Huett stole the show with a 36-15 rink win over David Heathcote's rink.
While it may only be early in the season, Westbury currently sit inside the top four which will be sure to give them plenty of confidence heading into the rest of the season.
Longford showed why they are the reigning premiers with a convincing 44-shot overall win as visitors to Invermay. Mark Strochnetter continues to be an ageless wonder of the game. This time around saw his rink defeat Invermay's saviour from week one, Gene Ayton, 31-12.
There is no better skip in the game currently than Jarrod Howard. A final winning margin of 33 shots over Mark Illingworth was enough to make heads turn along Invermay Road.
With a rink consisting of Joey Thomas, Brodie Howard and Alan Gamble, one could argue they may go close to being undefeated given their current form.
No Daniel Baker for Longford this week meant Chris Roach stepped up to the skip's position and was also tasked with facing off against multiple world champion, Rebecca Van Asch. The latter would come out victorious by eight shots with thanks to her supporting cast of Rob Claridge, Alex Van Asch and Peter Daines.
Bowls North Pennant will take next weekend off due to the November Long Weekend and reconvene the following week for round four.
