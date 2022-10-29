The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The Bureau of Meteorology advised winds up to 100 kilometres per hour to blow through Tasmania on Monday

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated October 29 2022 - 7:12am, first published 6:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winds up to 100 kilometres per hour expected on Monday.

Strong and damaging winds are set to hit the state on Monday, with further rainfall in the north of Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.