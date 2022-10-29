Strong and damaging winds are set to hit the state on Monday, with further rainfall in the north of Tasmania.
The Bureau of Meteorology expects wind gusts of 90 to 100 kilometres per hour throughout most parts of the state across the southern half of Tasmania, including Hobart.
A severe weather warning for the damaging northwesterly winds is expected to be issued Sunday.
The Bureau expects moderate rainfall across Northern and Western Tasmania on Monday, with widespread falls of 10 to 20 millimetres across much of the North and 20 to 40 millimetres across more elevated parts of the North-West and North-East.
Rainfall of more than 40 millimetres is possible across the Western Tiers.
Particularly high tides are expected across many Tasmanian coasts on Monday and Tuesday, however significant tide impacts are not expected.
Snow is expected to settle above 700 meters during Wednesday and Thursday.
Communities are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings through bom.gov.au or the BOM Weather app and follow the advice of emergency services.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
