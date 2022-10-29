Renowned winery Josef Chromy celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Sunday, looking back on a rapid success through awards and as an established business in the community.
Executive chef Nick Raitt is one of the more senior employees, having moved from Sydney six years ago to take up a role in the kitchen.
"It was a great opportunity and it's been a great six years. Tasmania has changed a lot over the years and has become a real destination for tourism," Mr Raitt said.
He said the hospitality side of the tourism industry is massive.
"Wine is an excellent drawcard as well as landscape. People are so educated in food these days and want to get as good an experience as possible on the culinary side of things.
"If you look ten years ago in Tasmania there was a very small amount of restaurants doing that kind of thing.
"Now you can come here and start at the top of the island all the way to the bottom. There's so many options."
He said they're fully booked for the celebration and were getting ready for the busy season.
"We'll be running a few specials and a little promotion by sending postcards out to our previous guests who have dined with us over the past 10 years."
READ MORE: Burnie murder trial: defendant takes stand
Josef Chromy sold the business in April to retail drinks and hospitality business Endeavor Group, but Mr Raitt said they're as driven as ever to keep his name at the top of the wine industry.
"We're going to push on and look after our customers like we've been doing.
"We're growing a great team and good products. I'm looking forward to seeing what happens next and what other small dining establishments open in Launceston to keep pushing the North forward."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.