The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

After ten years in Launceston, the staff at Josef Chromy look forward to what the future holds

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated October 29 2022 - 7:06am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Gowland, chef Nick Raitt, Rebekah Boerma, Jaedyn Dennis and Renya Atkins celebrates 10 years. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Renowned winery Josef Chromy celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Sunday, looking back on a rapid success through awards and as an established business in the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.